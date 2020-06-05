Kyiv Postpones Opening Of Restaurants And Pools - Klitschko

Kyiv postponed opening of restaurants and swimming pools.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In Kyiv today, one of three indicators regarding the number of cases per 100,000 people exceeds the norm and today is already 14.9%. Therefore, we cannot risk people's health and introduce relaxation... The decision regarding the work in the capital of our restaurants, swimming pools, the city will approve separately," he said.

According to Klitschko, this issue will be considered after the weekend, on the next week.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 4, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 82 over June 3 to 3,292, the number of deaths – by 4 73 people.