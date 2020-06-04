Health Ministry Could Initiate Strengthening Of Quarantine In Case Of Increase In Number Of Patients With Coronavirus

Health Ministry Could Initiate Strengthening Of Quarantine In Case Of Increase In Number Of Patients With Coro

The Ministry of Health could initiate strengthening of quarantine in the case of an increase in the number of new cases of coronavirus infection.

Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I want to appeal to all Ukrainians: quarantine relaxation clearly regulates anti-epidemic measures. These include the use of personal protective equipment, masks, respirators, antiseptics, maintaining social distance and the like. All these measures have been developed by leading specialists of our country. If you do not follow these recommendations, we can get an increase in the number of cases and, as a result, the Ministry of Health will recommend the introduction of additional measures," he said.

The minister noted that over the past day in Ukraine, a record in the number of people who recovered from the disease (602 people) and anti-record in the number of newly diagnosed cases (588 people) were recorded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as at the morning of June 4, Kyiv city and eight regions of Ukraine did not meet the criteria for the quarantine relaxation; the list of the regions not corresponding to the criteria was added with Zhytomyr and Luhansk regions, while Kharkiv region was withdrawn from the list.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine urged regions of Ukraine to cancel quarantine relaxation if the quarantine relaxation criteria are not met during three days in a row.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has introduced an adaptive quarantine model for a period of May 22 – June 22, under which every single region switches to the next phase of the quarantine relaxation if it meets required epidemiological criteria.