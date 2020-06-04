subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Health Ministry Could Initiate Strengthening Of Quarantine In Case Of Increase In Number Of Patients With Coronavirus
04 June 2020, Thursday, 17:41 12
Politics 2020-06-04T21:01:47+03:00
Ukrainian news
Health Ministry Could Initiate Strengthening Of Quarantine In Case Of Increase In Number Of Patients With Coro

Health Ministry Could Initiate Strengthening Of Quarantine In Case Of Increase In Number Of Patients With Coronavirus

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Health Ministry, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, quarantine restrictions, quarantine relaxation, adaptive quarantine., quarantine strengthening

The Ministry of Health could initiate strengthening of quarantine in the case of an increase in the number of new cases of coronavirus infection.

Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I want to appeal to all Ukrainians: quarantine relaxation clearly regulates anti-epidemic measures. These include the use of personal protective equipment, masks, respirators, antiseptics, maintaining social distance and the like. All these measures have been developed by leading specialists of our country. If you do not follow these recommendations, we can get an increase in the number of cases and, as a result, the Ministry of Health will recommend the introduction of additional measures," he said.

The minister noted that over the past day in Ukraine, a record in the number of people who recovered from the disease (602 people) and anti-record in the number of newly diagnosed cases (588 people) were recorded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as at the morning of June 4, Kyiv city and eight regions of Ukraine did not meet the criteria for the quarantine relaxation; the list of the regions not corresponding to the criteria was added with Zhytomyr and Luhansk regions, while Kharkiv region was withdrawn from the list.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine urged regions of Ukraine to cancel quarantine relaxation if the quarantine relaxation criteria are not met during three days in a row.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has introduced an adaptive quarantine model for a period of May 22 – June 22, under which every single region switches to the next phase of the quarantine relaxation if it meets required epidemiological criteria.

Больше новостей о: Ukraine Health Ministry Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 quarantine restrictions quarantine relaxation adaptive quarantine. quarantine strengthening

1st Coronavirus Case Registered In Health Ministry
Kyiv And 8 Regions Do Not Meet Quarantine Relaxati...
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Ro...
Cabinet Lifts Quarantine Restrictions On Citizens ...
Information About Speeding Fines Will Not Be Sent To Places Of Residence Of Owners Of Foreign-Registered Vehicles Caught Speeding On Speed Cameras
Zelenskyy To Instruct Foreign Ministry To Consider Liberalization Of Visa Regime For Foreigners, Cabinet - To Reduce VAT For Hotels For Tourism Development
News
Health Ministry Could Initiate Strengthening Of Quarantine In Case Of Increase In Number Of Patients With Coronavirus 17:41
Court Allows SBI To Forcefully Bring Poroshenko For Interrogation On June 10 17:39
Office Of President Does Not Pay For Saakashvili’s Work In Executive Committee For Reforms, Cannot Explain Reasons For National Reform Council’s Existence And Source Of Funding 17:35
Zelenskyy To Instruct Foreign Ministry To Consider Liberalization Of Visa Regime For Foreigners, Cabinet - To Reduce VAT For Hotels For Tourism Development 17:32
Information About Speeding Fines Will Not Be Sent To Places Of Residence Of Owners Of Foreign-Registered Vehicles Caught Speeding On Speed Cameras 17:30
more news
Bakhmatyuk's UkrLandFarming boasts new equipment, updates on current sowing campaign 10:31
Resumption Of Domestic Flights And Services To Visitors In Restaurants’ Premises Will Be Allowed From June 5 – Shmyhal 18:58
IMF Publishes Calendar Plan Till June 10, No Ukraine’s Issue Included Yet 12:42
Incidence Rate Of Coronavirus In Ukraine 59.3 People Per 100,000 People, Mortality Rate 3% - Public Health Center 19:03
Cabinet Allows Restaurants To Serve Visitors Indoors From June 5 19:01
more news
Cabinet Lifts Quarantine Restrictions On Citizens Over 60, Allows Church Services To Resume From June 5 19:06
Iran To Pass Black Boxes From UIA Plane Downed In Teheran To Ukraine – Foreign Ministry 12:48
Kyiv And 8 Regions Do Not Meet Quarantine Relaxation Criteria, Zhytomyr And Luhansk Regions Added Onto Respective List – Health Ministry 13:13
Incidence Rate Of Coronavirus In Ukraine 59.3 People Per 100,000 People, Mortality Rate 3% - Public Health Center 19:03
Shmyhal Forecasts Signing Of Memorandum Of Cooperation With IMF By June 10 19:08
more news
Court Allows SBI To Forcefully Bring Poroshenko For Interrogation On June 10
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok