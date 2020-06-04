Court Allows SBI To Forcefully Bring Poroshenko For Interrogation On June 10

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv allowed the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to use forced bringing of former president, Petro Poroshenko, for interrogation on June 10.

This is stated in a copy of the court decision obtained by Ukrainian News Agency.

The court granted the request of the SBI to forcefully bring the ex-President.

The SBI on the eve appealed for the forcefully bring of Poroshenko, since he repeatedly did not appear for interrogation.

The interrogation is scheduled for 11:00 a.m.

He is called as a witness.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Poroshenko did not appear for interrogation to the SBI on May 26 and 29.