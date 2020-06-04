Office Of President Does Not Pay For Saakashvili’s Work In Executive Committee For Reforms, Cannot Explain Reasons For National Reform Council’s Existence And Source Of Funding

Office Of President Does Not Pay For Saakashvili’s Work In Executive Committee For Reforms, Cannot Explain Rea

The Office of the President of Ukraine does not pay for former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili’s work in the Executive Committee for Reforms and cannot explain the reasons for the existence and source of funding for the National Reform Council team.

The Office of the President of Ukraine stated this in response to an information request from the Ukrainian News Agency.

After his appointment as the head of the Executive Committee for Reforms, Saakashvili publicly announced a competition to join the team at the National Reform Council, which is another agency headed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and promised that the winners of the competition would be paid market salaries.

In connection with this, Ukrainian News Agency asked the Office of the President of Ukraine about the grounds for holding this competition for positions that are not provided for by law, as well as about the source and amount of funding.

"The National Reform Council is will consist of a chairman and other members, who will participate in its work on a voluntary basis," the Office of the President of Ukraine said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Saakashvili as the head of the Executive Committee for Reforms on May 7.

Georgia has recalled its Ambassador to Ukraine Teimuraz Sharashenidze for consultations because of this appointment.

Zelenskyy has described Georgia’s decision to recall the ambassador as a mistake.