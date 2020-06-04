subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Office Of President Does Not Pay For Saakashvili’s Work In Executive Committee For Reforms, Cannot Explain Reasons For National Reform Council’s Existence And Source Of Funding
04 June 2020, Thursday, 17:35 10
Politics 2020-06-04T20:46:51+03:00
Ukrainian news
Office Of President Does Not Pay For Saakashvili’s Work In Executive Committee For Reforms, Cannot Explain Rea

Office Of President Does Not Pay For Saakashvili’s Work In Executive Committee For Reforms, Cannot Explain Reasons For National Reform Council’s Existence And Source Of Funding

Даша Зубкова
President, Saakashvili, Mikheil Saakashvili, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Presidential Office, former Georgian President, Executive Committee for Reforms

The Office of the President of Ukraine does not pay for former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili’s work in the Executive Committee for Reforms and cannot explain the reasons for the existence and source of funding for the National Reform Council team.

The Office of the President of Ukraine stated this in response to an information request from the Ukrainian News Agency.

After his appointment as the head of the Executive Committee for Reforms, Saakashvili publicly announced a competition to join the team at the National Reform Council, which is another agency headed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and promised that the winners of the competition would be paid market salaries.

In connection with this, Ukrainian News Agency asked the Office of the President of Ukraine about the grounds for holding this competition for positions that are not provided for by law, as well as about the source and amount of funding.

"The National Reform Council is will consist of a chairman and other members, who will participate in its work on a voluntary basis," the Office of the President of Ukraine said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Saakashvili as the head of the Executive Committee for Reforms on May 7.

Georgia has recalled its Ambassador to Ukraine Teimuraz Sharashenidze for consultations because of this appointment.

Zelenskyy has described Georgia’s decision to recall the ambassador as a mistake.

Больше новостей о: President Saakashvili Mikheil Saakashvili Volodymyr Zelenskyy Presidential Office former Georgian President Executive Committee for Reforms

President Office Deputy Head Tymoshenko Calls For ...
Georgia’s Decision To Recall Its Ambassador Over S...
Georgia Recalls Its Ambassador To Ukraine Sharashe...
Zelenskyy To Instruct Foreign Ministry To Consider...
Information About Speeding Fines Will Not Be Sent To Places Of Residence Of Owners Of Foreign-Registered Vehicles Caught Speeding On Speed Cameras
Zelenskyy To Instruct Foreign Ministry To Consider Liberalization Of Visa Regime For Foreigners, Cabinet - To Reduce VAT For Hotels For Tourism Development
News
Health Ministry Could Initiate Strengthening Of Quarantine In Case Of Increase In Number Of Patients With Coronavirus 17:41
Court Allows SBI To Forcefully Bring Poroshenko For Interrogation On June 10 17:39
Office Of President Does Not Pay For Saakashvili’s Work In Executive Committee For Reforms, Cannot Explain Reasons For National Reform Council’s Existence And Source Of Funding 17:35
Zelenskyy To Instruct Foreign Ministry To Consider Liberalization Of Visa Regime For Foreigners, Cabinet - To Reduce VAT For Hotels For Tourism Development 17:32
Information About Speeding Fines Will Not Be Sent To Places Of Residence Of Owners Of Foreign-Registered Vehicles Caught Speeding On Speed Cameras 17:30
more news
Bakhmatyuk's UkrLandFarming boasts new equipment, updates on current sowing campaign 10:31
Resumption Of Domestic Flights And Services To Visitors In Restaurants’ Premises Will Be Allowed From June 5 – Shmyhal 18:58
IMF Publishes Calendar Plan Till June 10, No Ukraine’s Issue Included Yet 12:42
Incidence Rate Of Coronavirus In Ukraine 59.3 People Per 100,000 People, Mortality Rate 3% - Public Health Center 19:03
Cabinet Allows Restaurants To Serve Visitors Indoors From June 5 19:01
more news
Cabinet Lifts Quarantine Restrictions On Citizens Over 60, Allows Church Services To Resume From June 5 19:06
Iran To Pass Black Boxes From UIA Plane Downed In Teheran To Ukraine – Foreign Ministry 12:48
Kyiv And 8 Regions Do Not Meet Quarantine Relaxation Criteria, Zhytomyr And Luhansk Regions Added Onto Respective List – Health Ministry 13:13
Incidence Rate Of Coronavirus In Ukraine 59.3 People Per 100,000 People, Mortality Rate 3% - Public Health Center 19:03
Shmyhal Forecasts Signing Of Memorandum Of Cooperation With IMF By June 10 19:08
more news
Court Allows SBI To Forcefully Bring Poroshenko For Interrogation On June 10
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok