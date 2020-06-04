subscribe to newsletter
Information About Speeding Fines Will Not Be Sent To Places Of Residence Of Owners Of Foreign-Registered Vehicles Caught Speeding On Speed Cameras

Даша Зубкова
State Border Guard Service, foreign registered vehicles, speeding, traffic enforcement cameras, speeding fines

Information about speeding fines imposed on owners of foreign-registered vehicles that are caught speeding by traffic enforcement cameras will be sent to the State Border Guard Service and not their places of residence.

The patrol police announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"Information about fines [on owners of foreign-registered vehicles] will be sent to border officials and the owners will pay the fines when traveling abroad," the patrol police said.

According to the patrol police, such drivers will not be able to leave Ukraine until they pay the fines.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 128 people have already paid fines for speeding since June 1.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs has denied claims that traffic enforcement cameras do not recognize vehicles with numeric number plates.

Court Allows SBI To Forcefully Bring Poroshenko For Interrogation On June 10
