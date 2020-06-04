subscribe to newsletter
  • Kyiv And 8 Regions Do Not Meet Quarantine Relaxation Criteria, Zhytomyr And Luhansk Regions Added Onto Respective List – Health Ministry
04 June 2020, Thursday, 13:13 42
Kyiv And 8 Regions Do Not Meet Quarantine Relaxation Criteria, Zhytomyr And Luhansk Regions Added Onto Respective List – Health Ministry

As at the morning of June 4, Kyiv city and eight regions of Ukraine did not meet the criteria for the quarantine relaxation; the list of the regions not corresponding to the criteria was added with Zhytomyr and Luhansk regions, while Kharkiv region was withdrawn from the list.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The incidence indicator is not met by Volyn region (13.09 per hundred thousand people at the boundary indicator of 12 per hundred thousand people), Zhytomyr region (13.25), Lviv region (16.01), Rivne region (27.50), and Chernivtsi region (31.07), as well as the city of Kyiv (14.05).

The indicator of the number of tests per hundred thousand people (set at the level of at least 12) is not corresponded to by Donetsk region (9.00), Dnipropetrovsk region (10.25), and Luhansk region (11.91).

At the same time, the occupancy of beds at hospitals receiving coronavirus-infected people as at the morning of June 4 did not exceed 50%.

The indicator is the highest in Chernivtsi region (42.42%), Kyiv city (39.84%), and in Ivano-Frankivsk region (33.82%).

The number of tests per hundred thousand people is 58.92.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine urged regions of Ukraine to cancel quarantine relaxation if the quarantine relaxation criteria are not met during three days in a row.

As at the morning of June 3, Kyiv city and seven regions of Ukraine did not meet the criteria of the quarantine relaxation (the list of the regions did not change over June 2).

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has introduced an adaptive quarantine model for a period of May 22 – June 22, under which every single region switches to the next phase of the quarantine relaxation if it meets required epidemiological criteria.

On June 3, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 588 over June 2 to 25,411, and the number of deaths rose by 12 over June 2 to 747, at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 21.7% and the number of lethal cases rose by 50% on June 3.

A total of 602 people recovered on June 3.

Therefore, on June 3, the indicator of newly-registered coronavirus-infected people was lower than that of those recovered (588 vs 602).

On June 3, the number of new cases made 2.4% of the overall number of the sick registered as at June 2.

Over the whole period of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered in Chernivtsi region (3,481), Kyiv city (3,210) and Lviv region (1,915).

