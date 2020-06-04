subscribe to newsletter
  • Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 21.7% To 588 On June 3, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 50% To 12 – Health Ministry
04 June 2020, Thursday, 13:06 24
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 21.7% To 588 On June 3, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 50% To 12 – Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
On June 3, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 588 over June 2 to 25,411, and the number of deaths rose by 12 over June 2 to 747, at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 21.7% and the number of lethal cases rose by 50% on June 3.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of 602 people recovered on June 3.

Therefore, on June 3, the indicator of newly-registered coronavirus-infected people was lower than that of those recovered (588 vs 602).

On June 3, the number of new cases made 2.4% of the overall number of the sick registered as at June 2.

Over the whole period of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered in Chernivtsi region (3,481), Kyiv city (3,210) and Lviv region (1,915).

Rivne region registered 1,905 coronavirus infection cases, Kyiv region – 1,673 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 1,491 cases, Zakarpattia region – 1,257, Ternopil region – 1,220, Kharkiv region – 1,166, Vinnytsia region – 1,077, Volyn region - 986, Dnipropetrovsk region - 957, Odesa region - 933, Zhytomyr region - 833, Kirovohrad region - 526, and Khmelnytskyi region - 497 cases.

A total of 469 cases were registered in Zaporizhia region, 429 cases - in Cherkasy region, 295 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 272 cases - in Poltava region, 238 cases - in Chernihiv region, 179 cases - in Kherson region, 177 cases - in Sumy region, 174 cases - in Donetsk region, and 51 cases - in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 2, the number of newly-registered coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 483 over June 1 to 24,822, and the number of deaths rose by eight over June 1 to 735, at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 47.3% on June 2, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 11%.

On June 1, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 328 over May 31 to 24,340, and the number of deaths rose by nine over May 31 to 727, at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases fell by 3.5%, and the number of new lethal cases fell by 10%.

