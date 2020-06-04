subscribe to newsletter
  • Rada Sends Cabinet Activity Program For Further Update
04 June 2020, Thursday, 13:04 16
Politics 2020-06-04T20:15:06+03:00
Rada Sends Cabinet Activity Program For Further Update

Даша Зубкова
Rada, Verkhovna Rada, Cabinet, Cabinet of Ministers, activity program

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has sent the activity program of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine for further update.

A total of 245 parliamentary members backed the respective decision, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The program was sent for further update taking into account remarks and recommendations of MPs and parliamentary committees.

According to Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, the Cabinet intends to submit the updated program for consideration of the Ukrainian Parliament before June 7.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Chairperson of the Servant of the People party faction, David Arakhamia, denies possible passing of non-confidence vote against the Government.

