04 June 2020, Thursday, 13:02
Rada Appoints MP Tkachenko As Culture And Information Policy Minister

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has appointed member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Servant of the People party faction / chairperson of the parliamentary committee on humanitarian and information policy, Oleksandr Tkachenko, as the minister of culture and information policy.

A total of 263 parliamentary members backed the respective draft resolution 3585, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In October, Tkachenko submitted his income declaration for 2018 as a candidate for the post of the chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration.

Late in May 2020, he said he would take part in the inner-party primaries as a candidate for the post of the Kyiv city mayor.

On June 1, the Servant of the People party faction decided to support Tkachenko’s candidacy for the post of the culture and information policy minister, and on June 3, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal proposed appointing Tkachenko as the culture minister.

Tkachenko is 54. He was born and lives in Kyiv.

News
