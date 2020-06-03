subscribe to newsletter
  Incidence Rate Of Coronavirus In Ukraine 59.3 People Per 100,000 People, Mortality Rate 3% - Public Health Center
03 June 2020, Wednesday, 19:03
Events 2020-06-03T19:04:46+03:00
Ukrainian news
Incidence Rate Of Coronavirus In Ukraine 59.3 People Per 100,000 People, Mortality Rate 3% - Public Health Center

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, quarantine restrictions, quarantine relaxation, incidence rate, mortality rate

The incidence rate of coronavirus infection in Ukraine is 59.3 people per 100,000 people, mortality rate - 3%.

The Public Health Center has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of June 3, in Ukraine, the incidence rate of COVID-19 was 59.3 per 100,000 people. The mortality rate is 3%. For comparison, the mortality rate as of April 30 was 2.5%," the statement reads.

It is noted that, despite the relaxation of quarantine restrictions, it is necessary to observe the rules of physical distance and personal hygiene.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 2, the number of newly-registered coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 483 over June 1 to 24,822, and the number of deaths rose by eight over June 1 to 735, at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 47.3% on June 2, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 11%.

