03 June 2020, Wednesday, 19:01 8
Cabinet Allows Restaurants To Serve Visitors Indoors From June 5

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Cabinet, Cabinet of Ministers, Maksym Stepanov, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, quarantine relaxation, restaurants

The Cabinet of Ministers has allowed restaurants to serve visitors in premises from June 5.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“To allow the work of public catering establishments from June 5, in particular, the servicing of visitors in premises, subject to anti-epidemic measures,” commented Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov.

In this case, if the epidemiological situation in a particular region does not meet the quarantine relaxation criteria for 3 consecutive days, the corresponding regional commission on issues of technogenic and environmental situation and emergency situations has the right to decide to cancel some relaxations.

According to the text of the decree published by the Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction, Oleksii Honcharenko, in his Telegram channel, restaurants will be able to operate if seats are set 1.5 meters apart and that no more than 4 clients sit at the table.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Cabinet of Ministers planned to allow cafes and restaurants to serve visitors indoors from June 10.

The Cabinet of Ministers introduced an adaptive quarantine model from May 22 to June 22.

