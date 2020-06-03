Resumption Of Domestic Flights And Services To Visitors In Restaurants’ Premises Will Be Allowed From June 5 – Shmyhal

Resumption Of Domestic Flights And Services To Visitors In Restaurants’ Premises Will Be Allowed From June 5 –

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that the resumption of domestic flights and the provision of services to visitors in the premises of restaurants and cafes will be allowed from June 5.

He announced this at a government meeting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He emphasized that further relaxation of quarantine restrictions became possible due to the stable epidemiological situation in a number of regions.

At the same time, rules on maintaining social distance and disinfection continue to apply.

According to the text of the decree published by the Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction, Oleksii Honcharenko, in his Telegram channel, restaurants will be able to operate if seats are set 1.5 meters apart and that no more than 4 clients sit at the table.

Also the plan to resume international air transport from June 15 is in force.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Cabinet of Ministers planned to allow cafes and restaurants to receive visitors indoors from June 10.

In May, Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Kriklii presented a phased plan for resuming regular passenger services, according to which domestic flights and 42 pairs of Intercity+ trains will be launched at the first stage.