subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • 124 Sick With Coronavirus In Armed Forces, 10 New Cases Registered
03 June 2020, Wednesday, 12:57 9
Events 2020-06-03T18:00:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
124 Sick With Coronavirus In Armed Forces, 10 New Cases Registered

124 Sick With Coronavirus In Armed Forces, 10 New Cases Registered

Даша Зубкова
armed forces, Armed Forces of Ukraine, Coronavirus, COVID-19, coronavirus case, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic

A total of 124 people are sick with the coronavirus in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 10 new coronavirus cases were registered on June 2.

Press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement posted on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of 416 people are staying in self-isolation.

The number of military men, whose isolation is expiring in the coming three days, is 127.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 2, the Armed Forces of Ukraine registered 10 new coronavirus cases.

On June 2, the number of newly-registered coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 483 over June 1 to 24,822, and the number of deaths rose by eight over June 1 to 735, at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 47.3% on June 2, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 11%.

On June 2, 362 people recovered.

Therefore, on June 2, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded those, who recovered against (483 vs 362).

The number of new cases on June 2 made 2% of the overall number of the sick registered as at June 1.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of cases has been registered in Chernivtsi region (3,442), Kyiv (3,133), and in Rivne region (1,873).

Больше новостей о: armed forces Armed Forces of Ukraine Coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus case Coronavirus infection coronavirus epidemic coronavirus pandemic

1 Ukrainian Military Man Killed, 2 Wounded, 4 Inju...
45 Sick With Coronavirus In Armed Forces
MPs Bozhyk, Aristov And Meidich On Sick Leave Over...
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Fall, Up ...
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Fall, Up 47.3% To 483 On June 2, New Lethal Cases Down 11% To 8 – Health Ministry
IMF Publishes Calendar Plan Till June 10, No Ukraine’s Issue Included Yet
News
124 Sick With Coronavirus In Armed Forces, 10 New Cases Registered 12:57
Iran To Pass Black Boxes From UIA Plane Downed In Teheran To Ukraine – Foreign Ministry 12:48
MPs Bozhyk, Aristov And Meidich On Sick Leave Over Coronavirus 12:44
IMF Publishes Calendar Plan Till June 10, No Ukraine’s Issue Included Yet 12:42
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Fall, Up 47.3% To 483 On June 2, New Lethal Cases Down 11% To 8 – Health Ministry 12:39
more news
Ukraine Switching To 3rd Phase Of Quarantine Relaxation From June 1 – Shmyhal 14:19
Turkey To Open Borders And Resume Passenger Transportation With Ukraine From July 1 19:08
Ukrzaliznytsia Begins Selling Tickets To Reserved Seats For Long-Distance Trains 19:14
Ukrzaliznytsia Not Yet Received Decision On Quarantine Relaxation From Regional Commissions In 5 Regions 14:16
President Office Deputy Head Tymoshenko Calls For Creation Of Pool Of 20-25 Journalists To Cover Zelenskyy 19:05
more news
Police Open Case Against Man For Threatening Blow Up Kyiv’s Metro Bridge With Fake Explosives 19:02
Ukraine Switching To 3rd Phase Of Quarantine Relaxation From June 1 – Shmyhal 14:19
Ukrzaliznytsia Not Yet Received Decision On Quarantine Relaxation From Regional Commissions In 5 Regions 14:16
Court Arrests 20 People Detained During Skirmish In Brovary Without Bail – Avakov 14:24
Photo And Video Recording System Of Traffic Violations Records 262 Speeding In 8 Minutes - Avakov 14:26
more news
Iran To Pass Black Boxes From UIA Plane Downed In Teheran To Ukraine – Foreign Ministry
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok