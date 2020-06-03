124 Sick With Coronavirus In Armed Forces, 10 New Cases Registered

A total of 124 people are sick with the coronavirus in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 10 new coronavirus cases were registered on June 2.

Press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement posted on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of 416 people are staying in self-isolation.

The number of military men, whose isolation is expiring in the coming three days, is 127.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 2, the Armed Forces of Ukraine registered 10 new coronavirus cases.

On June 2, the number of newly-registered coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 483 over June 1 to 24,822, and the number of deaths rose by eight over June 1 to 735, at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 47.3% on June 2, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 11%.

On June 2, 362 people recovered.

Therefore, on June 2, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded those, who recovered against (483 vs 362).

The number of new cases on June 2 made 2% of the overall number of the sick registered as at June 1.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of cases has been registered in Chernivtsi region (3,442), Kyiv (3,133), and in Rivne region (1,873).