MPs Bozhyk, Aristov And Meidich On Sick Leave Over Coronavirus

Members of the Ukrainian Parliament Valerii Bozhyk, Yurii Aristov (both represent the Servant of the People party faction) and Oleh Meidich (Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party faction) are on a sick leave being sick with the coronavirus.

Deputy chairperson of the Servant Of The People faction, Yevheniya Kravchuk, has said this to the Ukraine 24 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 28, member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the European Solidarity party faction, Oleksii Honcharenko, said that Bozhyk had been tested positive for the coronavirus.

On May 22, Honcharenko said that chairperson of the parliamentary committee on budget, Aristov, was also diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Meidich tested positive for the coronavirus on May 20.

On June 2, the number of newly-registered coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 483 over June 1 to 24,822, and the number of deaths rose by eight over June 1 to 735, at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 47.3% on June 2, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 11%.

On June 2, 362 people recovered.

Therefore, on June 2, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded those, who recovered against (483 vs 362).

The number of new cases on June 2 made 2% of the overall number of the sick registered as at June 1.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of cases has been registered in Chernivtsi region (3,442), Kyiv (3,133), and in Rivne region (1,873).