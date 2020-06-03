IMF Publishes Calendar Plan Till June 10, No Ukraine’s Issue Included Yet

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has published its calendar plan until June 10 inclusive, however, it does not include the Ukraine’s issue yet.

This follows from the data of the calendar plan of the IMF, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On June 3, the IMF will consider the issues of Mongolia, Sierra Leone, and Barbados.

On June 5, the Fund will consider the issues of Liberia and Papua New Guinea, and on June 10 – Guatemala and Ruanda.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is expecting the first tranche worth USD 1.9 billion from the IMF on June 5-6; the second tranche worth USD 1.6 billion is being expected in fall; and the third one worth USD 1.5 billion – in 2021.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 21, a team of employees of the IMF completed distant discussions with the Ukrainian authorities and reached an agreement on new 18-month reserve contract at the level of the economic policy personnel.