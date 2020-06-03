subscribe to newsletter
  Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Fall, Up 47.3% To 483 On June 2, New Lethal Cases Down 11% To 8 – Health Ministry
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Fall, Up 47.3% To 483 On June 2, New Lethal Cases Down 11% To 8 – Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
On June 2, the number of newly-registered coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 483 over June 1 to 24,822, and the number of deaths rose by eight over June 1 to 735, at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 47.3% on June 2, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 11%.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On June 2, 362 people recovered.

Therefore, on June 2, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded those, who recovered against (483 vs 362).

The number of new cases on June 2 made 2% of the overall number of the sick registered as at June 1.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of cases has been registered in Chernivtsi region (3,442), Kyiv (3,133), and in Rivne region (1,873).

Lviv region registered 1,830 coronavirus cases, Kyiv region – 1,652 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 1,465 cases, Zakarpattia region – 1,236, Ternopil region – 1,200, Kharkiv region – 1,131, Vinnytsia region – 1,050, Volyn region - 959, Dnipropetrovsk region - 950, Odesa region - 912, Zhytomyr region - 780, Kirovohrad region - 523, and Khmelnytskyi region - 469 cases.

A total of 463 cases were registered in Zaporizhia region, 416 cases - in Cherkasy region, 295 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 272 cases - in Poltava region, 203 cases - in Chernihiv region, 179 cases - in Kherson region, 174 cases - in Sumy region, 166 cases - in Donetsk region, and 49 cases - in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 1, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 328 over May 31 to 24,340, and the number of deaths rose by nine over May 31 to 727, at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases fell by 3.5%, and the number of new lethal cases fell by 10%.

On May 31, the number of new coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 340 over May 30 to 24,012, and the number of deaths rose by 10 over May 30 to 718, at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 27.4% on May 31, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 16.7%.

