Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 28 To 3,071 On June 1, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 69 – Klitschko

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 28 To 3,071 On June 1, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 69 – Klitschk

On June 1, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 28 over May 31 to 3,071, and the number of deaths rose by one to 69.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Among the newly-infected people, there were 11 women aged 21-63; two girls aged two and five; and 15 men aged 29-80.

A total of eleven patients were hospitalized.

The others are staying in self-isolation.

64 people recovered on June 1.

A total of 718 Kyivans have recovered.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Dniprovskyi district (8).

Four cases were registered in Desnianskyi district and Sviatoshynskyi district each, and three cases in each Obolonskyi district and Darnytskyi district.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 31, the number of the coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 58 over May 30 to 3,043, and the number of deaths rose by two to 68.

On June 1, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 328 over May 31 to 24,340, and the number of deaths rose by nine over May 31 to 727, at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases fell by 3.5%, and the number of new lethal cases fell by 10%.

On June 1, a total of 388 people recovered.

Therefore, on June 1, the indicator of new cases was overcome by the number of those recovered (328 vs 388).

The number of new coronavirus cases on June 1 made 1.4% of the overall number of the sick registered as at May 31.

Over the whole period of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered in Chernivtsi region (3,410), Kyiv (3,071) and in Rivne region (1,823).