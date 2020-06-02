Kriklii Announces Launch Of Single E-Ticket For Railway And Subway In Kyiv

Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Kriklii announced the launch of a single electronic ticket for the railway and subway in Kyiv.

He announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We are working to ensure that a single electronic ticket for the railway and the subway starts operating in Kyiv. The start is coming soon,” he wrote.

Kriklii did not specify other details.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv City State Administration spent UAH 504 million on the introduction of an electronic ticket.