02 June 2020, Tuesday, 12:50
State Budget Revenue Target Falls Short Of 2.2% In May

State Budget Revenue Target Falls Short Of 2.2% In May

In May, the revenue target of the state budget fell short of 2.2% or UAH 1.6 billion.

This follows from the data provided by the State Treasury Service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In May, the state budget revenue made UAH 73.38 billion at the target of UAH 75.001 billion.

Respectively, in May, the state budget was fulfilled with the deficit of UAH 1.624 billion.

The revenues of the general fund of the state budget in May made UAH 63.915 billion at the target of UAH 63.944 billion, and those of the special fund of the state budget – UAH 9462 billion at the target of UAH 11.057 billion.

In May, the state budget received UAH 20.993 billion in unified social tax, in May 2019, the amount was UAH 21.793 billion.

In in the first five months of 2020, the state budget revenue target was fulfilled for 89.9%.

The revenues of the state budget in in the first five months of 2020 amounted to UAH 388.225 billion at the target of UAH 432.005 billion.

Therefore, the deficit made UAH 43.78 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, In 2019, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine attracted UAH 227.6 billion, USD 4.3 billion, and EUR 387 million from the placement of government domestic loan bonds.

