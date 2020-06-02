1st Coronavirus Case Registered In Health Ministry

The first coronavirus case has been registered in an employee of the Health Ministry.

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that all the exposed people were found right after the registration of the case.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 1, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 328 over May 31 to 24,340, and the number of deaths rose by nine over May 31 to 727, at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases fell by 3.5%, and the number of new lethal cases fell by 10%.

On June 1, a total of 388 people recovered.

Therefore, on June 1, the indicator of new cases was overcome by the number of those recovered (328 vs 388).

The number of new coronavirus cases on June 1 made 1.4% of the overall number of the sick registered as at May 31.

Over the whole period of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered in Chernivtsi region (3,410), Kyiv (3,071) and in Rivne region (1,823).