Chernivtsi, Volyn And Rivne Region Obtain No Permit To Resume Interregional Overland Transportation – Ministry Of Infrastructure

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine notes that Chernivtsi, Volyn and Rivne regions have not obtained the permit to resume interregional overland transportation.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from a spokesperson for the ministry, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, the source of the Ministry of Infrastructure said that interregional automobile transportation had not been resumed in two districts of Ternopil region.

The ministry does not provide the exact date for the transportation resumption in the said regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Infrastructure Minister, Vladyslav Kriklii, said that starting June 1, Ukraine resumed interregional railway and overland passenger transportation.

On June 1, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 328 over May 31 to 24,340, and the number of deaths rose by nine over May 31 to 727, at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases fell by 3.5%, and the number of new lethal cases fell by 10%.

On June 1, a total of 388 people recovered.

Therefore, on June 1, the indicator of new cases was overcome by the number of those recovered (328 vs 388).

The number of new coronavirus cases on June 1 made 1.4% of the overall number of the sick registered as at May 31.

Over the whole period of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered in Chernivtsi region (3,410), Kyiv (3,071) and in Rivne region (1,823).