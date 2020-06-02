subscribe to newsletter
  • Kyiv And 7 Regions Do Not Meet Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry
02 June 2020, Tuesday, 12:32 11
Events 2020-06-02T13:30:41+03:00
Ukrainian news
Kyiv And 7 Regions Do Not Meet Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Kyiv, regions, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, quarantine relaxation

As at the morning of June 2, Kyiv city and seven regions of Ukraine did not meet the criteria of the quarantine relaxation; the list of the regions was added with Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The incidence indicator is not met by Volyn region (13.29 per hundred thousand people at the boundary indicator of 12 per hundred thousand people), Lviv region (13.10), Rivne region (30.19) and Chernivtsi region (34.29), and Kyiv city (12.17).

The indicator of the number of tests per hundred thousand people (should be at least 12) is not met by Donetsk region (8.51), Dnipropetrovsk region (9.88), and Kharkiv region (11.63).

At the same time, the occupancy rate of beds at the hospitals receiving coronavirus-infected people as at the morning of June 1 did not exceed 50% in any region.

The indicator is the highest in Chernivtsi region (46.45%), Kyiv city (38.65%), and Ivano-Frankivsk region (37.03%).

The number of tests made in Kyiv per hundred thousand people is 64.35.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 1, Ukraine resumed interregional passenger railway and overland transportation.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has introduced an adaptive quarantine model for a period of May 22 – June 22, under which every single region switches to the next phase of the quarantine relaxation if it meets required epidemiological criteria.

On June 1, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 328 over May 31 to 24,340, and the number of deaths rose by nine over May 31 to 727, at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases fell by 3.5%, and the number of new lethal cases fell by 10%.

On June 1, a total of 388 people recovered.

Therefore, on June 1, the indicator of new cases was overcome by the number of those recovered (328 vs 388).

The number of new coronavirus cases on June 1 made 1.4% of the overall number of the sick registered as at May 31.

Over the whole period of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered in Chernivtsi region (3,410), Kyiv (3,071) and in Rivne region (1,823).

