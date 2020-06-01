subscribe to newsletter
  Ukrzaliznytsia Begins Selling Tickets To Reserved Seats For Long-Distance Trains
01 June 2020, Monday, 19:14
Ukrzaliznytsia Begins Selling Tickets To Reserved Seats For Long-Distance Trains

The Ukrzaliznytsia joint stock company began selling tickets for reserved seats, which will run as part of long-distance passenger trains from June 1.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to acting board chairperson of the Ukrzaliznytsia JSC, Ivan Yurik, 50% of the seats in these cars will be sold.

“We made advances to the passengers, realizing that not everyone can afford to pay for the trip in a compartment or first-class cars. Tickets for two seats on the reserved seat will be on sale, out of four on the left and one on the side,” he added.

In particular, ticket sales were opened in 20 reserved seats for trains No.98/97 Kyiv - Kovel (10 cars), No.125/126 Kyiv – Kostiantynivka (3 cars), and No.10/9 Kyiv - Mariupol (1 car), No.102/101 Kyiv - Kherson (6 cars).

Yurik reminded that 50% of the seats are also sold in compartment wagons, and also said that in case of family travel on the train, it is possible to contact the passenger car attendant with the request for accommodation in one compartment, as family members are in constant contact.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from June 1, interregional passenger rail and road transport, as well as the movement of long-distance trains, were resumed in Ukraine.

