Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 27 To 1,600 On May 31, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 35

On May 31, the number of the coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 27 over May 30 to 1,600, and the number of deaths rose by one over May 30 to 35.

Press service of the Kyiv Regional State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of 426 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Kyievo-Sviatoshynskyi district, in particular, 183 in Vyshneve, 48 in Sofiivska Borschahivka, and 36 in Petropavlivska Borschahivka.

A total of 238 cases were confirmed in Obukhiv district, with the largest number in Obukhiv (113) and Ukrainka (38).

Besides, 71 cases were confirmed in Brovary district, 70 - in Boryspil district, 42 - in Vasylkiv district, 35 - in Kaharlyk district, 32 - in Vyshhorod district, 30 - in Myronivka district, 19 - in Borodianka district, 19 - in Baryshivka district and 17 - in Makariv district.

At the same time, 83 cases were confirmed in Irpin, 55 - in Bila Tserkva, 47 - in Boryspil, 45 - in Bucha, 43 - in Brovary, 38 - in Kaharlyk, 36 - in Kotsiubynske, 32 - in Fastiv, 29 - in Vyshhorod, and 26 - in Vasylkiv.

A total of 223 people are staying at hospitals, and 1,377 people are staying in self-isolation.

399 people including 27 children recovered.

Since March 14, the Kyiv Regional Laboratory Center has received 4,637 reports on suspicion of the Covid-19, including 10 reports over the last day.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, May 30, the number of the coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 17 over May 29 to 1,573, and the number of deaths did rose by one over May 29 to 34.