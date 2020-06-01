subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Turkey To Open Borders And Resume Passenger Transportation With Ukraine From July 1
01 June 2020, Monday, 19:08 29
Politics 2020-06-02T00:00:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Turkey To Open Borders And Resume Passenger Transportation With Ukraine From July 1

Turkey To Open Borders And Resume Passenger Transportation With Ukraine From July 1

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, border, Turkey, passenger transportation, Mevlut Cavusoglu

Turkey will open borders and resume passenger transportation with Ukraine from July 1.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said this in a statement following a telephone conversation between Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine and Turkey agreed on the restoration of tourist trips... The Turkish Foreign Minister informed of the decision of the Turkish side to open its borders to foreign tourists and resume regular passenger transportation with Ukraine from July 1 of this year," it was said.

At the same time, the Minister assured that Turkey will create all the necessary conditions for a safe rest of Ukrainians in the summer.

The Foreign Ministers also agreed that after the improvement of the epidemiological situation, the next meeting of the joint strategic planning group at the level of the Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Turkey will be held in Antalya.

The previous ministerial meeting was held in February 2019 in Odesa, and at the level of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in February this year in Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal predicts the resumption of flights in June.

Больше новостей о: Ukraine border Turkey passenger transportation Mevlut Cavusoglu

Number Of New Covid-19 After 1-Day Growth, Down 27...
35 Ukrainians Arrive From Turkey By Ferry
6 Checkpoints Resume Operation At Ukrainian-Moldov...
Ukrzaliznytsia Not Yet Received Decision On Quaran...
Police Open Case Against Man For Threatening Blow Up Kyiv’s Metro Bridge With Fake Explosives
President Office Deputy Head Tymoshenko Calls For Creation Of Pool Of 20-25 Journalists To Cover Zelenskyy
News
Ukrzaliznytsia Begins Selling Tickets To Reserved Seats For Long-Distance Trains 19:14
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 27 To 1,600 On May 31, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 35 19:11
Turkey To Open Borders And Resume Passenger Transportation With Ukraine From July 1 19:08
President Office Deputy Head Tymoshenko Calls For Creation Of Pool Of 20-25 Journalists To Cover Zelenskyy 19:05
Police Open Case Against Man For Threatening Blow Up Kyiv’s Metro Bridge With Fake Explosives 19:02
more news
Law enforcement officers intend to investigate possible abuses made by mangers of Motor Sich JSC, - eco-activists 10:29
Ukraine Switching To 3rd Phase Of Quarantine Relaxation From June 1 – Shmyhal 14:19
Ukrzaliznytsia Not Yet Received Decision On Quarantine Relaxation From Regional Commissions In 5 Regions 14:16
Court Arrests 20 People Detained During Skirmish In Brovary Without Bail – Avakov 14:24
Photo And Video Recording System Of Traffic Violations Records 262 Speeding In 8 Minutes - Avakov 14:26
more news
Ukrzaliznytsia Not Yet Received Decision On Quarantine Relaxation From Regional Commissions In 5 Regions 14:16
Ukraine Switching To 3rd Phase Of Quarantine Relaxation From June 1 – Shmyhal 14:19
Court Arrests 20 People Detained During Skirmish In Brovary Without Bail – Avakov 14:24
Photo And Video Recording System Of Traffic Violations Records 262 Speeding In 8 Minutes - Avakov 14:26
Number Of New Covid-19 After 1-Day Growth, Down 27.4% To 340, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 16.7% To 10 On May 31 – Health Ministry 14:29
more news
Ukrzaliznytsia Begins Selling Tickets To Reserved Seats For Long-Distance Trains
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok