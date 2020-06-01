Turkey To Open Borders And Resume Passenger Transportation With Ukraine From July 1

Turkey will open borders and resume passenger transportation with Ukraine from July 1.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said this in a statement following a telephone conversation between Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine and Turkey agreed on the restoration of tourist trips... The Turkish Foreign Minister informed of the decision of the Turkish side to open its borders to foreign tourists and resume regular passenger transportation with Ukraine from July 1 of this year," it was said.

At the same time, the Minister assured that Turkey will create all the necessary conditions for a safe rest of Ukrainians in the summer.

The Foreign Ministers also agreed that after the improvement of the epidemiological situation, the next meeting of the joint strategic planning group at the level of the Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Turkey will be held in Antalya.

The previous ministerial meeting was held in February 2019 in Odesa, and at the level of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in February this year in Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal predicts the resumption of flights in June.