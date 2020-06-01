President Office Deputy Head Tymoshenko Calls For Creation Of Pool Of 20-25 Journalists To Cover Zelenskyy

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko has called for creation of a pool of 20-25 journalists to cover the activities of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Tymoshenko made the call in an interview with the Vesti publication, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I think we need a pool of journalists that attend press conferences or briefings. It should consist of 20–25 media representatives and not more. This this is done in different countries in Europe and the United States. Then, the conversation becomes substantive and productive. This does not mean that we are closing ourselves off from the rest of the media, we are also working with them in the same way, responding to their inquiries, and sending the office’s head or deputy heads to them," he said.

Tymoshenko added that this is currently only an idea and that he would like to hear the reaction of the journalistic community.

"We understand that many people will be dissatisfied, but this is the most productive and working setup – for the 25 accredited journalists to get 25 answers. Otherwise, it will turn into a process of exchange of views with the president, self-affirmation, and small talk," he said.

Tymoshenko also called for development of a mechanism for holding the media accountable for spreading fake news.

"We need to come up with a mechanism. The media should be held responsible for spreading fake news. Not the way it is now: they say, go and file a lawsuit, sue for a year, and we will pay you UAH 10,000 or UAH 50,000 as compensation," he said.

According to him, development of the relevant mechanism will be one of the tasks of the minister of culture after his appointment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, about 70 media outlets were accredited to President Zelenskyy’s press conference marking the one-year anniversary of his inauguration on May 20.

Zelenskyy managed to answer questions from only about 15 journalists during the three-hour press conference.

Zelenskyy held a 14-hour press conference in October 2019. He answered questions from about 150 media representatives during that press conference.