subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • President Office Deputy Head Tymoshenko Calls For Creation Of Pool Of 20-25 Journalists To Cover Zelenskyy
01 June 2020, Monday, 19:05 20
Politics 2020-06-02T00:00:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
President Office Deputy Head Tymoshenko Calls For Creation Of Pool Of 20-25 Journalists To Cover Zelenskyy

President Office Deputy Head Tymoshenko Calls For Creation Of Pool Of 20-25 Journalists To Cover Zelenskyy

Даша Зубкова
President, journalist, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy, Presidential Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko has called for creation of a pool of 20-25 journalists to cover the activities of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Tymoshenko made the call in an interview with the Vesti publication, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I think we need a pool of journalists that attend press conferences or briefings. It should consist of 20–25 media representatives and not more. This this is done in different countries in Europe and the United States. Then, the conversation becomes substantive and productive. This does not mean that we are closing ourselves off from the rest of the media, we are also working with them in the same way, responding to their inquiries, and sending the office’s head or deputy heads to them," he said.

Tymoshenko added that this is currently only an idea and that he would like to hear the reaction of the journalistic community.

"We understand that many people will be dissatisfied, but this is the most productive and working setup – for the 25 accredited journalists to get 25 answers. Otherwise, it will turn into a process of exchange of views with the president, self-affirmation, and small talk," he said.

Tymoshenko also called for development of a mechanism for holding the media accountable for spreading fake news.

"We need to come up with a mechanism. The media should be held responsible for spreading fake news. Not the way it is now: they say, go and file a lawsuit, sue for a year, and we will pay you UAH 10,000 or UAH 50,000 as compensation," he said.

According to him, development of the relevant mechanism will be one of the tasks of the minister of culture after his appointment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, about 70 media outlets were accredited to President Zelenskyy’s press conference marking the one-year anniversary of his inauguration on May 20.

Zelenskyy managed to answer questions from only about 15 journalists during the three-hour press conference.

Zelenskyy held a 14-hour press conference in October 2019. He answered questions from about 150 media representatives during that press conference.

Больше новостей о: President journalist Volodymyr Zelenskyy Zelenskyy Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko

Zelenskyy Signs Law Suspending Fines For Violation...
Zelenskyy Urges Israel To Provide Coronavirus Huma...
April Increments To Doctors Will Not Be Delayed As...
Coronavirus Incidence Rate Peak Expected Early In ...
Police Open Case Against Man For Threatening Blow Up Kyiv’s Metro Bridge With Fake Explosives
President Office Deputy Head Tymoshenko Calls For Creation Of Pool Of 20-25 Journalists To Cover Zelenskyy
News
Ukrzaliznytsia Begins Selling Tickets To Reserved Seats For Long-Distance Trains 19:14
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 27 To 1,600 On May 31, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 35 19:11
Turkey To Open Borders And Resume Passenger Transportation With Ukraine From July 1 19:08
President Office Deputy Head Tymoshenko Calls For Creation Of Pool Of 20-25 Journalists To Cover Zelenskyy 19:05
Police Open Case Against Man For Threatening Blow Up Kyiv’s Metro Bridge With Fake Explosives 19:02
more news
Law enforcement officers intend to investigate possible abuses made by mangers of Motor Sich JSC, - eco-activists 10:29
Ukraine Switching To 3rd Phase Of Quarantine Relaxation From June 1 – Shmyhal 14:19
Ukrzaliznytsia Not Yet Received Decision On Quarantine Relaxation From Regional Commissions In 5 Regions 14:16
Court Arrests 20 People Detained During Skirmish In Brovary Without Bail – Avakov 14:24
Photo And Video Recording System Of Traffic Violations Records 262 Speeding In 8 Minutes - Avakov 14:26
more news
Ukrzaliznytsia Not Yet Received Decision On Quarantine Relaxation From Regional Commissions In 5 Regions 14:16
Ukraine Switching To 3rd Phase Of Quarantine Relaxation From June 1 – Shmyhal 14:19
Court Arrests 20 People Detained During Skirmish In Brovary Without Bail – Avakov 14:24
Photo And Video Recording System Of Traffic Violations Records 262 Speeding In 8 Minutes - Avakov 14:26
Number Of New Covid-19 After 1-Day Growth, Down 27.4% To 340, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 16.7% To 10 On May 31 – Health Ministry 14:29
more news
Ukrzaliznytsia Begins Selling Tickets To Reserved Seats For Long-Distance Trains
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok