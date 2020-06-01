subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Number Of New Covid-19 After 1-Day Growth, Down 27.4% To 340, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 16.7% To 10 On May 31 – Health Ministry
01 June 2020, Monday, 14:29 18
Events 2020-06-02T00:15:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of New Covid-19 After 1-Day Growth, Down 27.4% To 340, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 16.7% To 10 On M

Number Of New Covid-19 After 1-Day Growth, Down 27.4% To 340, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 16.7% To 10 On May 31 – Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, coronavirus case, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, coronavirus pandemic, death from coronavirus, adaptive quarantine.

On May 31, the number of new coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 340 over May 30 to 24,012, and the number of deaths rose by 10 over May 30 to 718, at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 27.4% on May 31, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 16.7%.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of 152 people recovered on May 31.

Therefore, on May 31, the indicator of new coronavirus cases exceeded the number of those, who recovered (340 vs 152).

On May 31, the number of new coronavirus cases made 1.4% of the overall number of the sick with the coronavirus.

Over the whole period of the epidemic, the largest number of cases was registered in Chernivtsi region (3,377), Kyiv (3,043) and in Rivne region (1,770).

A total of 1,700 cases were registered in Lviv region, Kyiv region recorded 1,600 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 1,420 cases, Zakarpattia region – 1,206, Ternopil region – 1,176, Kharkiv region – 1,083, Vinnytsia region – 1,005, Dnipropetrovsk region - 942, Volyn region - 932, Odesa region - 896, Zhytomyr region - 742, Kirovohrad region - 514, and Khmelnytskyi region registered 454 cases.

A total of 447 cases were registered in Zaporizhia region, 406 cases - in Cherkasy region, 294 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 270 cases - in Poltava region, 178 cases - in Kherson region, 177 cases - in Chernihiv region, 170 cases - in Sumy region, 163 cases - in Donetsk region and 47 cases - in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 30, the number of new coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 468 over May 29 to 23,672, and the number of deaths decreased by 12 over May 29 to 708, at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 19%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 29.4%.

On May 29, the number of new Covid-19 cases decreased by 9.2% over May 28 to 393, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 41.2% over May 28 to 17.

Больше новостей о: Ukraine Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 coronavirus case Coronavirus infection coronavirus epidemic coronavirus pandemic death from coronavirus adaptive quarantine.

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Regi...
Ukrzaliznytsia Begins Selling Tickets To Reserved ...
Ukraine Switching To 3rd Phase Of Quarantine Relax...
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 1-Day Growth, D...
Police Open Case Against Man For Threatening Blow Up Kyiv’s Metro Bridge With Fake Explosives
President Office Deputy Head Tymoshenko Calls For Creation Of Pool Of 20-25 Journalists To Cover Zelenskyy
News
Ukrzaliznytsia Begins Selling Tickets To Reserved Seats For Long-Distance Trains 19:14
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 27 To 1,600 On May 31, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 35 19:11
Turkey To Open Borders And Resume Passenger Transportation With Ukraine From July 1 19:08
President Office Deputy Head Tymoshenko Calls For Creation Of Pool Of 20-25 Journalists To Cover Zelenskyy 19:05
Police Open Case Against Man For Threatening Blow Up Kyiv’s Metro Bridge With Fake Explosives 19:02
more news
Law enforcement officers intend to investigate possible abuses made by mangers of Motor Sich JSC, - eco-activists 10:29
Ukraine Switching To 3rd Phase Of Quarantine Relaxation From June 1 – Shmyhal 14:19
Ukrzaliznytsia Not Yet Received Decision On Quarantine Relaxation From Regional Commissions In 5 Regions 14:16
Court Arrests 20 People Detained During Skirmish In Brovary Without Bail – Avakov 14:24
Photo And Video Recording System Of Traffic Violations Records 262 Speeding In 8 Minutes - Avakov 14:26
more news
Ukrzaliznytsia Not Yet Received Decision On Quarantine Relaxation From Regional Commissions In 5 Regions 14:16
Ukraine Switching To 3rd Phase Of Quarantine Relaxation From June 1 – Shmyhal 14:19
Court Arrests 20 People Detained During Skirmish In Brovary Without Bail – Avakov 14:24
Photo And Video Recording System Of Traffic Violations Records 262 Speeding In 8 Minutes - Avakov 14:26
Number Of New Covid-19 After 1-Day Growth, Down 27.4% To 340, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 16.7% To 10 On May 31 – Health Ministry 14:29
more news
Ukrzaliznytsia Begins Selling Tickets To Reserved Seats For Long-Distance Trains
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok