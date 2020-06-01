Number Of New Covid-19 After 1-Day Growth, Down 27.4% To 340, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 16.7% To 10 On May 31 – Health Ministry

Number Of New Covid-19 After 1-Day Growth, Down 27.4% To 340, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 16.7% To 10 On M

On May 31, the number of new coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 340 over May 30 to 24,012, and the number of deaths rose by 10 over May 30 to 718, at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 27.4% on May 31, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 16.7%.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of 152 people recovered on May 31.

Therefore, on May 31, the indicator of new coronavirus cases exceeded the number of those, who recovered (340 vs 152).

On May 31, the number of new coronavirus cases made 1.4% of the overall number of the sick with the coronavirus.

Over the whole period of the epidemic, the largest number of cases was registered in Chernivtsi region (3,377), Kyiv (3,043) and in Rivne region (1,770).

A total of 1,700 cases were registered in Lviv region, Kyiv region recorded 1,600 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 1,420 cases, Zakarpattia region – 1,206, Ternopil region – 1,176, Kharkiv region – 1,083, Vinnytsia region – 1,005, Dnipropetrovsk region - 942, Volyn region - 932, Odesa region - 896, Zhytomyr region - 742, Kirovohrad region - 514, and Khmelnytskyi region registered 454 cases.

A total of 447 cases were registered in Zaporizhia region, 406 cases - in Cherkasy region, 294 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 270 cases - in Poltava region, 178 cases - in Kherson region, 177 cases - in Chernihiv region, 170 cases - in Sumy region, 163 cases - in Donetsk region and 47 cases - in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 30, the number of new coronavirus cases in Ukraine rose by 468 over May 29 to 23,672, and the number of deaths decreased by 12 over May 29 to 708, at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 19%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 29.4%.

On May 29, the number of new Covid-19 cases decreased by 9.2% over May 28 to 393, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 41.2% over May 28 to 17.