Photo And Video Recording System Of Traffic Violations Records 262 Speeding In 8 Minutes - Avakov

The system of photo and video recording of violations of the rules of the road for 8 minutes of operation recorded 262 overspeed. Minister of Internal Affairs, Arsen Avakov, announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports. “At 00:00 a.m., the system for automatically fixation of speeding was launched. In 8 minutes, 45 cameras recorded 262 speedings,” he wrote. At the same time, Avakov noted that the cameras in Kyiv are set for 103 km\/h. As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Internal Affairs launched a photo and video recording of traffic violations in Kyiv and on the region’s highways from June 1.