  • Ukraine Switching To 3rd Phase Of Quarantine Relaxation From June 1 – Shmyhal
01 June 2020, Monday, 14:19 57
Politics 2020-06-02T00:15:06+03:00
Ukrainian news
Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Cabinet, Cabinet of Ministers, Denys Shmyhal, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, quarantine relaxation, adaptive quarantine.

Starting June 1, Ukraine is switching to the third phase of the quarantine relaxation, however, the decision to relax the restrictions shall be taken by the respective regional commissions.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the prime minister, in the last two weeks, approximately similar number of new coronavirus cases and the number of the recovered have been registered.

Therefore, gyms and fitness-centers are allowed to resume their operation from June 1.

At the same time, the number of people attending them should not exceed 10.

Attendance of children under 12 years old is prohibited.

Besides, higher education establishments can hold classes in present of up to 10 people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 22, Ukraine switched to the second phase of the quarantine relaxation.

The Cabinet of Ministers introduced an adaptive model of quarantine for a period of May 22 – June 22.

The Cabinet of Ministers has divided the quarantine relaxation into five phases.

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, said that different phases of the quarantine relaxation had been scheduled for May 22, June 1, June 10, and June 21.

On May 31, the number of new coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 340 over May 30 to 24,012, and the number of deaths rose by 10 over May 30 to 718, at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 27.4% on May 31, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 16.7%.

A total of 152 people recovered on May 31.

Therefore, on May 31, the indicator of new coronavirus cases exceeded the number of those, who recovered (340 vs 152).

On May 31, the number of new coronavirus cases made 1.4% of the overall number of the sick with the coronavirus.

Over the whole period of the epidemic, the largest number of cases was registered in Chernivtsi region (3,377), Kyiv (3,043) and in Rivne region (1,770).

Police Open Case Against Man For Threatening Blow Up Kyiv’s Metro Bridge With Fake Explosives
President Office Deputy Head Tymoshenko Calls For Creation Of Pool Of 20-25 Journalists To Cover Zelenskyy
