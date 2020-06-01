subscribe to newsletter
  • Ukrzaliznytsia Not Yet Received Decision On Quarantine Relaxation From Regional Commissions In 5 Regions
01 June 2020, Monday, 14:16 25
Ukrzaliznytsia Not Yet Received Decision On Quarantine Relaxation From Regional Commissions In 5 Regions

Даша Зубкова
The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company has not yet received a decision on quarantine relaxation from the regional commissions on technological and environmental safety and emergency situations in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Lviv, Rivne, Chernivtsi regions.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“As of June 1, Ukrzaliznytsia has not yet received a decision on quarantine relaxation from regional commissions on technological and environmental safety and emergency situations of regional state administrations in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Lviv, Rivne, Chernivtsi regions. In Khmelnytskyi region there is permission to run only in two directions: Zhmerynka - Hrechany and Khmelnytskyi - Volochisk," the statement reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from June 1, interregional passenger rail and road transport, as well as the movement of long-distance trains, were resumed in Ukraine.

