Police Additionally Qualify Skirmish In Brovary In Kyiv Region As Attempt To Kill 2 Or More Persons

The police additionally qualified the skirmish in Brovary in Kyiv region as an attempt to kill two or more persons.

The press service of the National Police has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The actions of the participants in the skirmish are further qualified as an attempt to kill two or more persons. Information about the event is included in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Article 15, Part 2 of Article 115 (attempted murder of two or more persons) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the statement reads.

Currently, police detained 21 participants in the event: 11 in Brovary, 5 each in Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier investigators began 3 criminal proceedings on this fact: hooliganism committed by a group of people using weapons, deliberate destruction or damage of property and illegal handling of weapons.