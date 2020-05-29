subscribe to newsletter
26.7 27.11
29.25 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Police Detain 21 Participants In Conflict In Brovary In Kyiv Region, Including 5 Each In Vinnytsia And Zhytomyr Regions
29 May 2020, Friday, 17:29 19
Events 2020-05-29T21:15:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Police Detain 21 Participants In Conflict In Brovary In Kyiv Region, Including 5 Each In Vinnytsia And Zhytomy

Police Detain 21 Participants In Conflict In Brovary In Kyiv Region, Including 5 Each In Vinnytsia And Zhytomyr Regions

Даша Зубкова
police, detention, Kyiv region, skirmish, shooting, Zhytomyr region, Vinnytsia region, Brovary

Police currently detained 21 participants in the conflict in Brovary in Kyiv region, including 5 participants in the conflict each in Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions.

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Anton Heraschenko wrote this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Patrolmen in Zhytomyr region detained another 5 participants in criminal squabbles in Brovary," he wrote.

Heraschenko noted that the police continue to identify all persons involved in the illegal redistribution of the transportation market in Kyiv region.

In less than an hour, the deputy minister wrote that 5 more people had been detained.

"At the entrance to Vinnytsia region, police detained five more participants of criminal squabbles in Brovary who were traveling in a white BMW jeep," he said.

Thus, the total number of identified and detained persons participating in the conflict in Brovary reached 21.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police opened three criminal proceedings on the fact of skirmish in Brovary in Kyiv region.

The police introduced a special operation to search for cars in which participants of the skirmish in Brovary, Kyiv region, could be.

The head of the National Police, Ihor Klimenko, suspended the head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Vinnytsia region, Yurii Pedos, and dismissed his deputy due to gross miscalculations in official activities.

Больше новостей о: police detention Kyiv region skirmish shooting Zhytomyr region Vinnytsia region Brovary

Delo.Ua News Editor Yalukhin Says Police Beat Him ...
Prosecutor's Office Starts Investigating Armed Sta...
Interior Ministry To Launch Traffic Enforcement Ca...
Prosecutors Eyeing Appeal Against Verdict For 4 So...
Police Detain 21 Participants In Conflict In Brovary In Kyiv Region, Including 5 Each In Vinnytsia And Zhytomyr Regions
Energy Commission Accuses DTEK Of Destabilizing Day-Ahead Electricity Market Via Manipulation
News
Ukraine Will Receive Monopoly Dictate From Imports From Russia In Case Of Non-Introduction Of Quotas For Imported Fertilizers - FEU 17:46
Police Additionally Qualify Skirmish In Brovary In Kyiv Region As Attempt To Kill 2 Or More Persons 17:37
Energy Commission Accuses DTEK Of Destabilizing Day-Ahead Electricity Market Via Manipulation 17:33
Ukraine Expecting IMF To Approve Loan Of USD 5 Billion On June 5 17:32
Police Detain 21 Participants In Conflict In Brovary In Kyiv Region, Including 5 Each In Vinnytsia And Zhytomyr Regions 17:29
more news
Derkach was deported from Russia in 2017, – Nalyvaichenko. Document 18:10
Prosecutor's Office Starts Investigating Armed Stand-Off In Brovary In Kyiv Region, 11 People Detained 13:33
Ukraine Will Have To Pay USD 1 Billion Eurobonds Issued Against U.S. Guarantees Tomorrow 13:16
Ukrzaliznytsia To Resume Running Of Suburban Trains In 10 Regions From June 1 17:49
SBI Likely To Forcefully Bring Poroshenko For Interrogation If He Ignores Summon Again 13:31
more news
SBI Likely To Forcefully Bring Poroshenko For Interrogation If He Ignores Summon Again 13:31
Poroshenko’s Defense Unable To Report Whether He Would Go To SBI For Interrogation On May 29 18:03
SBI Summons Poroshenko For Interrogation On May 29 18:38
Ukrzaliznytsia To Launch 42 Trains From June 1 13:05
Ukraine Will Have To Pay USD 1 Billion Eurobonds Issued Against U.S. Guarantees Tomorrow 13:16
more news
Police Additionally Qualify Skirmish In Brovary In Kyiv Region As Attempt To Kill 2 Or More Persons
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok