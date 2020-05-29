Police Detain 21 Participants In Conflict In Brovary In Kyiv Region, Including 5 Each In Vinnytsia And Zhytomyr Regions

Police Detain 21 Participants In Conflict In Brovary In Kyiv Region, Including 5 Each In Vinnytsia And Zhytomy

Police currently detained 21 participants in the conflict in Brovary in Kyiv region, including 5 participants in the conflict each in Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions.

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Anton Heraschenko wrote this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Patrolmen in Zhytomyr region detained another 5 participants in criminal squabbles in Brovary," he wrote.

Heraschenko noted that the police continue to identify all persons involved in the illegal redistribution of the transportation market in Kyiv region.

In less than an hour, the deputy minister wrote that 5 more people had been detained.

"At the entrance to Vinnytsia region, police detained five more participants of criminal squabbles in Brovary who were traveling in a white BMW jeep," he said.

Thus, the total number of identified and detained persons participating in the conflict in Brovary reached 21.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police opened three criminal proceedings on the fact of skirmish in Brovary in Kyiv region.

The police introduced a special operation to search for cars in which participants of the skirmish in Brovary, Kyiv region, could be.

The head of the National Police, Ihor Klimenko, suspended the head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Vinnytsia region, Yurii Pedos, and dismissed his deputy due to gross miscalculations in official activities.