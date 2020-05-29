Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 1-Day Growth, Down 10.1% To 429 On May 28, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 9% To 10 – Health Ministry

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 1-Day Growth, Down 10.1% To 429 On May 28, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down

On May 28, the number of new Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 429 over May 27 to 22,811, and the number of deaths rose by 10 over May 27 to 679; at the same time, after a one-day growth, the number of new cases decreased by 10.1% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 9%.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On May 28, a total of 495 people recovered.

Therefore, on May 28, the indicator of new Covid-19 cases decreased and became lower than that of those, who recovered (429 vs 495).

On May 28, the number of new cases made 1.9% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at May 27.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of those infected has been registered in Chernivtsi region (3,259), Kyiv (2,849) and in Rivne region (1,628).

Besides, Lviv region 1,563 cases of the coronavirus infection, Kyiv region – 1,535 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 1,360 cases, Zakarpattia region – 1,147, Ternopil region – 1,145, Kharkiv region – 1,011, Vinnytsia region - 957, Dnipropetrovsk region - 930, Odesa region - 878, Volyn region - 863, Zhytomyr region - 694, Kirovohrad region - 503, and Zaporizhia region - 431 cases.

A total of 401 cases were recorded in Cherkasy region, 407 cases - in Khmelnytskyi region, 284 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 268 cases - in Poltava region, 177 cases - in Kherson region, 167 cases - in Sumy region, 158 cases - in Donetsk region, 150 cases - in Chernihiv region, and 46 cases - in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 27, the number of new coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 477 over May 26 to 22 382, and the number of rose by 11 over May 26 to 669, at the same time, the number of new cases rose after a one-day fall by 48.9%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 21.4%.

On May 26, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 321 over May 25 to 21,905, and the number of deaths rose by 14 over May 25 to 658, at the same time, the number of cases decreased by 5.3%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 33.3%.

In compliance with the quarantine relaxation plan of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the first phase of the relaxation is introduced if the ratio of the registered coronavirus cases among all the infected does not change or remains with 5% during 10 days in a row.