Prosecutor's Office Starts Investigating Armed Stand-Off In Brovary In Kyiv Region, 11 People Detained

The prosecutor's office has started investigating a skirmish in the population center of Brovary in Kyiv region, a total of 11 people have been detained.

Press service of the Office of Prosecutor General (OPG) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with preliminary data, the reason for the stand-off was a conflict between entrepreneurs engaged in passenger transportation.

A pre-trial investigation is underway; measures to determine all the circumstances of the incidents are being taken.

Fire and cold arms were withdrawn at the scene of the incident.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Anton Heraschenko, a deputy interior affairs minister, said that three people were wounded as a result of the conflict.