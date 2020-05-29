subscribe to newsletter
26.7 27.11
29.25 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Prosecutor's Office Starts Investigating Armed Stand-Off In Brovary In Kyiv Region, 11 People Detained
29 May 2020, Friday, 13:33 70
Events 2020-05-29T21:00:08+03:00
Ukrainian news
Prosecutor's Office Starts Investigating Armed Stand-Off In Brovary In Kyiv Region, 11 People Detained

Prosecutor's Office Starts Investigating Armed Stand-Off In Brovary In Kyiv Region, 11 People Detained

Даша Зубкова
investigation, detention, Kyiv region, skirmish, Prosecutor's Office, Brovary

The prosecutor's office has started investigating a skirmish in the population center of Brovary in Kyiv region, a total of 11 people have been detained.

Press service of the Office of Prosecutor General (OPG) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with preliminary data, the reason for the stand-off was a conflict between entrepreneurs engaged in passenger transportation.

A pre-trial investigation is underway; measures to determine all the circumstances of the incidents are being taken.

Fire and cold arms were withdrawn at the scene of the incident.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Anton Heraschenko, a deputy interior affairs minister, said that three people were wounded as a result of the conflict.

Больше новостей о: investigation detention Kyiv region skirmish Prosecutor's Office Brovary

Prosecutor's Office Investigating Killing Of 7 Peo...
OPG Instructs NACB And SBI To Investigate Case Inv...
Police Additionally Qualify Skirmish In Brovary In...
Police Detain 21 Participants In Conflict In Brova...
Police Detain 21 Participants In Conflict In Brovary In Kyiv Region, Including 5 Each In Vinnytsia And Zhytomyr Regions
Energy Commission Accuses DTEK Of Destabilizing Day-Ahead Electricity Market Via Manipulation
News
Ukraine Will Receive Monopoly Dictate From Imports From Russia In Case Of Non-Introduction Of Quotas For Imported Fertilizers - FEU 17:46
Police Additionally Qualify Skirmish In Brovary In Kyiv Region As Attempt To Kill 2 Or More Persons 17:37
Energy Commission Accuses DTEK Of Destabilizing Day-Ahead Electricity Market Via Manipulation 17:33
Ukraine Expecting IMF To Approve Loan Of USD 5 Billion On June 5 17:32
Police Detain 21 Participants In Conflict In Brovary In Kyiv Region, Including 5 Each In Vinnytsia And Zhytomyr Regions 17:29
more news
Derkach was deported from Russia in 2017, – Nalyvaichenko. Document 18:10
Prosecutor's Office Starts Investigating Armed Stand-Off In Brovary In Kyiv Region, 11 People Detained 13:33
Ukraine Will Have To Pay USD 1 Billion Eurobonds Issued Against U.S. Guarantees Tomorrow 13:16
Ukrzaliznytsia To Resume Running Of Suburban Trains In 10 Regions From June 1 17:49
SBI Likely To Forcefully Bring Poroshenko For Interrogation If He Ignores Summon Again 13:31
more news
SBI Likely To Forcefully Bring Poroshenko For Interrogation If He Ignores Summon Again 13:31
Poroshenko’s Defense Unable To Report Whether He Would Go To SBI For Interrogation On May 29 18:03
SBI Summons Poroshenko For Interrogation On May 29 18:38
Ukrzaliznytsia To Launch 42 Trains From June 1 13:05
Ukraine Will Have To Pay USD 1 Billion Eurobonds Issued Against U.S. Guarantees Tomorrow 13:16
more news
Police Additionally Qualify Skirmish In Brovary In Kyiv Region As Attempt To Kill 2 Or More Persons
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok