subscribe to newsletter
26.7 27.11
29.25 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • SBI Likely To Forcefully Bring Poroshenko For Interrogation If He Ignores Summon Again
29 May 2020, Friday, 13:31 51
Politics 2020-05-29T21:00:08+03:00
Ukrainian news
SBI Likely To Forcefully Bring Poroshenko For Interrogation If He Ignores Summon Again

SBI Likely To Forcefully Bring Poroshenko For Interrogation If He Ignores Summon Again

Даша Зубкова
Petro Poroshenko, interrogation, SBI, former President

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is likely to use forced bringing of former president, Petro Poroshenko, if he ignores another summon for interrogation.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from a spokesperson for the SBI.

According to the source, the SBI has not addressed a court with the respective request.

The SBI is expecting Poroshenko to arrive for interrogation on Friday.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko's lawyers said he would not come for the interrogation on Friday over the absence of a legal way to notify people of summoning for interrogation.

Больше новостей о: Petro Poroshenko interrogation SBI former President

Poroshenko’s Defense Unable To Report Whether He W...
SBI Summons Poroshenko For Interrogation On May 29
Poroshenko Ignores Interrogation At SBI Over Exhib...
SBI To Question Ex-Prime Minister Honcharuk In Cas...
Police Detain 21 Participants In Conflict In Brovary In Kyiv Region, Including 5 Each In Vinnytsia And Zhytomyr Regions
Energy Commission Accuses DTEK Of Destabilizing Day-Ahead Electricity Market Via Manipulation
News
Ukraine Will Receive Monopoly Dictate From Imports From Russia In Case Of Non-Introduction Of Quotas For Imported Fertilizers - FEU 17:46
Police Additionally Qualify Skirmish In Brovary In Kyiv Region As Attempt To Kill 2 Or More Persons 17:37
Energy Commission Accuses DTEK Of Destabilizing Day-Ahead Electricity Market Via Manipulation 17:33
Ukraine Expecting IMF To Approve Loan Of USD 5 Billion On June 5 17:32
Police Detain 21 Participants In Conflict In Brovary In Kyiv Region, Including 5 Each In Vinnytsia And Zhytomyr Regions 17:29
more news
Derkach was deported from Russia in 2017, – Nalyvaichenko. Document 18:10
Prosecutor's Office Starts Investigating Armed Stand-Off In Brovary In Kyiv Region, 11 People Detained 13:33
Ukraine Will Have To Pay USD 1 Billion Eurobonds Issued Against U.S. Guarantees Tomorrow 13:16
Ukrzaliznytsia To Resume Running Of Suburban Trains In 10 Regions From June 1 17:49
SBI Likely To Forcefully Bring Poroshenko For Interrogation If He Ignores Summon Again 13:31
more news
SBI Likely To Forcefully Bring Poroshenko For Interrogation If He Ignores Summon Again 13:31
Poroshenko’s Defense Unable To Report Whether He Would Go To SBI For Interrogation On May 29 18:03
SBI Summons Poroshenko For Interrogation On May 29 18:38
Ukrzaliznytsia To Launch 42 Trains From June 1 13:05
Ukraine Will Have To Pay USD 1 Billion Eurobonds Issued Against U.S. Guarantees Tomorrow 13:16
more news
Police Additionally Qualify Skirmish In Brovary In Kyiv Region As Attempt To Kill 2 Or More Persons
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok