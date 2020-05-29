SBI Likely To Forcefully Bring Poroshenko For Interrogation If He Ignores Summon Again

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is likely to use forced bringing of former president, Petro Poroshenko, if he ignores another summon for interrogation.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from a spokesperson for the SBI.

According to the source, the SBI has not addressed a court with the respective request.

The SBI is expecting Poroshenko to arrive for interrogation on Friday.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko's lawyers said he would not come for the interrogation on Friday over the absence of a legal way to notify people of summoning for interrogation.