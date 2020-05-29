subscribe to newsletter
26.7 27.11
29.25 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • 6 Checkpoints Resume Operation At Ukrainian-Moldovan Border – State Border Service
29 May 2020, Friday, 13:26 25
Politics 2020-05-29T21:00:08+03:00
Ukrainian news
6 Checkpoints Resume Operation At Ukrainian-Moldovan Border – State Border Service

6 Checkpoints Resume Operation At Ukrainian-Moldovan Border – State Border Service

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, border, State Border Guard Service, checkpoint, Moldova

Six checkpoints has resumed their operation at the Ukrainian-Moldovan border.

Press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, in Chernivtsi region, the following border checkpoints resumed their operation: Mamalyha-Kryva, Kelmentsy-Larga (railway), Kelmentsy-Larga (automobile), Sokyriany-Oknytsia.

In Odesa region, the border checkpoints that resumed their operation are: Mayaky-Palanka-Udobne.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 20, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine decided to resume operation of 66 border checkpoints at the border with the European Union and the Republic of Moldova.

On May 28, the number of new Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 429 over May 27 to 22,811, and the number of deaths rose by 10 over May 27 to 679; at the same time, after a one-day growth, the number of new cases decreased by 10.1% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 9%.

On May 28, a total of 495 people recovered.

Therefore, on May 28, the indicator of new Covid-19 cases decreased and became lower than that of those, who recovered (429 vs 495).

On May 28, the number of new cases made 1.9% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at May 27.

Больше новостей о: Ukraine border State Border Guard Service checkpoint Moldova

Border Guard Service: Only 19 Checkpoints Will Ope...
9,000 Ukrainians Return Home Over Last 24 Hours – ...
Cabinet Resumes Cargo Transportation Through Check...
7 Regions Don’t Meet Criteria For Quarantine Relax...
Police Detain 21 Participants In Conflict In Brovary In Kyiv Region, Including 5 Each In Vinnytsia And Zhytomyr Regions
Energy Commission Accuses DTEK Of Destabilizing Day-Ahead Electricity Market Via Manipulation
News
Ukraine Will Receive Monopoly Dictate From Imports From Russia In Case Of Non-Introduction Of Quotas For Imported Fertilizers - FEU 17:46
Police Additionally Qualify Skirmish In Brovary In Kyiv Region As Attempt To Kill 2 Or More Persons 17:37
Energy Commission Accuses DTEK Of Destabilizing Day-Ahead Electricity Market Via Manipulation 17:33
Ukraine Expecting IMF To Approve Loan Of USD 5 Billion On June 5 17:32
Police Detain 21 Participants In Conflict In Brovary In Kyiv Region, Including 5 Each In Vinnytsia And Zhytomyr Regions 17:29
more news
Derkach was deported from Russia in 2017, – Nalyvaichenko. Document 18:10
Prosecutor's Office Starts Investigating Armed Stand-Off In Brovary In Kyiv Region, 11 People Detained 13:33
Ukraine Will Have To Pay USD 1 Billion Eurobonds Issued Against U.S. Guarantees Tomorrow 13:16
Ukrzaliznytsia To Resume Running Of Suburban Trains In 10 Regions From June 1 17:49
SBI Likely To Forcefully Bring Poroshenko For Interrogation If He Ignores Summon Again 13:31
more news
SBI Likely To Forcefully Bring Poroshenko For Interrogation If He Ignores Summon Again 13:31
Poroshenko’s Defense Unable To Report Whether He Would Go To SBI For Interrogation On May 29 18:03
SBI Summons Poroshenko For Interrogation On May 29 18:38
Ukrzaliznytsia To Launch 42 Trains From June 1 13:05
Ukraine Will Have To Pay USD 1 Billion Eurobonds Issued Against U.S. Guarantees Tomorrow 13:16
more news
Police Additionally Qualify Skirmish In Brovary In Kyiv Region As Attempt To Kill 2 Or More Persons
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok