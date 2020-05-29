6 Checkpoints Resume Operation At Ukrainian-Moldovan Border – State Border Service

Six checkpoints has resumed their operation at the Ukrainian-Moldovan border.

Press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, in Chernivtsi region, the following border checkpoints resumed their operation: Mamalyha-Kryva, Kelmentsy-Larga (railway), Kelmentsy-Larga (automobile), Sokyriany-Oknytsia.

In Odesa region, the border checkpoints that resumed their operation are: Mayaky-Palanka-Udobne.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 20, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine decided to resume operation of 66 border checkpoints at the border with the European Union and the Republic of Moldova.

On May 28, the number of new Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 429 over May 27 to 22,811, and the number of deaths rose by 10 over May 27 to 679; at the same time, after a one-day growth, the number of new cases decreased by 10.1% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 9%.

On May 28, a total of 495 people recovered.

Therefore, on May 28, the indicator of new Covid-19 cases decreased and became lower than that of those, who recovered (429 vs 495).

On May 28, the number of new cases made 1.9% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at May 27.