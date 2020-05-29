Cabinet To Revise Tariffs For Electric Energy For Population

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is planning to reconsider the tariffs for electric energy for the population.

This follows from the governmental program for stimulating the economy to overcome the consequences of the Covid-19, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with the program’s presentation, the Government is planning to settle the indebtedness between the participants in the electric energy market and revise the electric energy tariffs for the population.

Besides, the Cabinet is planning to regulate the arrears of the Guaranteed Purchaser, revise the tariffs for the producers of electric energy from renewable energy resources.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Energy and Housing-Public Utility Services / a member of the Servant of the People party faction, Andrii Herus, states that the electric energy tariff for the population will not be raised and the discount tariff for the first 100 kWh of electric energy will not be terminated until late 2020.