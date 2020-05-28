subscribe to newsletter
Poroshenko’s Defense Unable To Report Whether He Would Go To SBI For Interrogation On May 29

Даша Зубкова
Petro Poroshenko, interrogation, SBI, former President

The defense of former President Petro Poroshenko was unable to report whether he would go to the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) for interrogation on May 29.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from his lawyer Ihor Holovan.

"This will be announced in due time," he said.

The lawyer could not answer the direct question whether his client would go for interrogation on May 29.

He also declined to answer whether the defense attorney himself would go to the SBI on May 29.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBI again summoned Poroshenko for interrogation on May 29 in the case of his paintings collection.

