  • Kyiv Will Resume Quarantine Restrictions If Number Of New Coronavirus Cases Exceeds 24 People Per Hundred Thousand Within 7 Days
28 May 2020, Thursday, 17:59 15
Kyiv will resume the quarantine restrictions if the overall number of new coronavirus cases in the last seven days exceeds 24 per hundred thousand people.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Klitschko is calling on Kyivans to obey the safety rules, wear masks and observe social distancing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 27, the number of coronavirus-infected people rose by 54 over May 26 to 2,793 including 11 medical workers.

The number of the sick includes 30 women aged 21-78; 17 men aged 18-76; two girls aged one and 11; and five boys aged 2-17.

10 patients were hospitalized, the rest are staying in self-isolation.

On May 27, 44 recovered.

Since the start of the epidemic, a total of 442 people have recovered.

