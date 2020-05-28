7 Regions Don’t Meet Criteria For Quarantine Relaxation, Dnipropetrovsk Region Again Included Into List - Health Ministry

As of the morning of May 28, seven regions do not meet the criteria for relaxation of quarantine; Dnipropetrovsk region was again included in the list of non-conforming ones; Luhansk region was recognized as meeting the criteria for quarantine relaxation.

The Ministry of Health has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The criterion of incidence rate is not met by Volyn region (14.84 per hundred thousand people at the boundary indicator of 12 per hundred thousand people), Zakarpattia region (12.76), Lviv region (13.46), Rivne region (26.11), and Chernivtsi region (39.83).

The indicator of the number of tests per hundred thousand people (set at not less than 12) is not met by Donetsk region (8.41), and Dnipropetrovsk region (11.84).

At the same time, the occupancy of beds at hospitals receiving coronavirus-infected people as of the morning of May 28 does not exceed 50% in any region.

This indicator is also considerable in Chernivtsi region (47.87%), Volyn region (41.34%) and Ivano-Frankivsk region (37.57%).

The occupancy rate in Kyiv is 36.39%, the incidence is 10.72, and the number of tests per hundred thousand people is 58.97.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced an adaptive quarantine model from May 22 to June 22, according to which each region proceeds to the next stage of quarantine relaxation if the necessary epidemiological indicators are achieved.