Interior Ministry To Launch Traffic Enforcement Cameras In Kyiv And Kyiv Region On June 1

The Ministry of Interior Affairs will launch traffic enforcement cameras in Kyiv and on highways in Kyiv region on June 1.

Deputy Minister of Interior Affairs Anton Heraschenko announced this on Facebook and the press service of the Ministry of Interior Affairs announced it in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Interior Affairs recently postponed the launch of traffic enforcement cameras in Ukraine until the end of the strict quarantine regime in the country.