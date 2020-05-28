subscribe to newsletter
  Ukrzaliznytsia To Resume Running Of Suburban Trains In 10 Regions From June 1
28 May 2020, Thursday, 17:49
2020-05-28
Ukrzaliznytsia To Resume Running Of Suburban Trains In 10 Regions From June 1

Даша Зубкова
Ukrzaliznytsia, train, Coronavirus, COVID-19, quarantine relaxation, adaptive quarantine., suburban trains

The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company intends to resume running of 214 suburban trains in 10 regions from June 1.

Ukrzaliznytsia has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Now we have received permission to launch a number of suburban trains in 10 regions. Therefore, next week 214 suburban trains will restore their routes," the statement reads.

As of May 28, Ukrzaliznytsia received a decision on relaxation of quarantine from June 1 from regional commissions on technogenic and ecological safety and emergency situations of the regional state administrations in Kharkiv, Poltava, Luhansk, Donetsk, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk, Odesa, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi (in the direction of Zhmerynka - Hrechany and Khmelnytskyi - Volochiisk) regions.

In particular, from June 1, the Donetsk Railway will start running of 38 trains, the Lviv Railway – of 20 trains, the Odesa Railway – of 44 trains, the Southern Railway – of 112 trains.

It is recalled, that the appointment of suburban trains is carried out in accordance with the decisions taken by the regional commissions on technogenic and ecological safety and emergency situations for each region separately.

If further decisions are taken by the regional commissions, the appointment of suburban trains will continue.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Krikliiy presented a phased plan for resuming regular passenger services, according to which domestic flights and 42 pairs of Intercity+ trains will be launched at the first stage.

