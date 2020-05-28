subscribe to newsletter
  Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 54 To 2,793 Including 11 Medical Workers On May 27 – Klitschko
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 54 To 2,793 Including 11 Medical Workers On May 27 – Klitschko

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, coronavirus epidemic, death from coronavirus, quarantine relaxation, adaptive quarantine.

On May 27, the number of coronavirus-infected people rose by 54 over May 26 to 2,793 including 11 medical workers.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The number of the sick includes 30 women aged 21-78; 17 men aged 18-76; two girls aged one and 11; and five boys aged 2-17.

10 patients were hospitalized, the rest are staying in self-isolation.

On May 27, 44 recovered.

Since the start of the epidemic, a total of 442 people have recovered.

Of all cases registered in Kyiv, 429 people got sick with the coronavirus in Pecherskyi district, 558 - in Darnytskyi district, 302 - in Desnianskyi district, 259 - in Dniprovskyi district, 251 - in Solomiyanskyi district, 231 - in Holosiivskyi district, 215 - in Obolonskyi district, 188 - in Shevchenkivskyi district, 214 - in Sviatoshynskyi district, and 146 - in Podilskyi district.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 26, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 29 to 2,739, and the number of deaths rose by three to 64.

On May 27, the number of new coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 477 over May 26 to 22 382, and the number of rose by 11 over May 26 to 669, at the same time, the number of new cases rose after a one-day fall by 48.9%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 21.4%.

A total of 444 people recovered on May 27.

Therefore, on May 27, the indicator of newly-infected people again exceeded the number of those, who recovered (477 vs 444).

On May 27, the number of new cases made 2.1% of the overall number of the sick registered as at May 26.

Over the period of the epidemic, the most number of infecting cases was recorded in Chernivtsi region (3,201), Kyiv (2,793) and Rivne region (1,588).

