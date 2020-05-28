Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 48.9% To 477, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 21.4% To 11 On May 27 – Health Ministry

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 48.9% To 477, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 21.4% To 11 On May 27 – Health M

On May 27, the number of new coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 477 over May 26 to 22 382, and the number of rose by 11 over May 26 to 669, at the same time, the number of new cases rose after a one-day fall by 48.9%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 21.4%.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of 444 people recovered on May 27.

Therefore, on May 27, the indicator of newly-infected people again exceeded the number of those, who recovered (477 vs 444).

On May 27, the number of new cases made 2.1% of the overall number of the sick registered as at May 26.

Over the period of the epidemic, the most number of infecting cases was recorded in Chernivtsi region (3,201), Kyiv (2,793) and Rivne region (1,588).

Kyiv region registered 1,517 coronavirus infection cases, Lviv region – 1,513 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 1,339 cases, Ternopil region - 1 ,131, Zakarpattia region – 1,124, Kharkiv region - 981, Vinnytsia region - 947, Dnipropetrovsk region - 920, Odesa region - 861, Volyn region - 851, Zhytomyr region - 673, Kirovohrad region - 495, and Zaporizhia region - 425 cases.

401 cases was registered in Cherkasy region, 386 cases - in Khmelnytskyi region, 282 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 268 cases - in Poltava region,177 cases - in Kherson region, 166 cases - in Sumy region, 158 cases - in Donetsk region, 140 cases - in Chernihiv region, and 45 cases - in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 26, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 321 over May 25 to 21,905, and the number of deaths rose by 14 over May 25 to 658, at the same time, the number of cases decreased by 5.3%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 33.3%.

On May 25, the number of new coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 339 over May 24 to 21,584, and the number of deaths rose by 21 over May 24 to 644, at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 30.9%, and the number of new lethal cases rose 3.5 times.

In compliance with the quarantine relaxation plan of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the first phase of the relaxation is introduced if the ratio of the registered coronavirus cases among all the infected does not change or remains with 5% during 10 days in a row.