28 May 2020, Thursday
Rada Permits Cameramen And News Photographers To Occupy Press Box From June 1

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has permitted cameramen and news photographers to occupy seats at the parliamentary press box from June 1.

This follows from the amendments introduced by Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, into the order on additional measures against coronavirus infection published on Thursday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 12, Razumkov restricted visiting the Verkhovna Rada until April 3 for all the people except for MPs and their assistants.

Cabinet Approves Appointment Of Volodin As Kyiv Governor
