Ukraine Will Have To Pay USD 1 Billion Eurobonds Issued Against U.S. Guarantees Tomorrow

On Friday, May 29, Ukraine will have to redeem the eurobonds worth USD 1 billion issued against the security of the United States.

This follows from the issue prospectus, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The face value per bond is USD 200,000.

The securities were issued at 1.847% per annum.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 27, 2015, Ukraine sold eurobonds for USD 1 billion against the security of the United States.