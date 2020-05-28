Ukrzaliznytsia To Launch 42 Trains From June 1

On June 1, the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company is planning to launch 42 trains including 10 Intercity+ and 32 long-range ones.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, tickets for the said trains will soon be available.

Ukrzaliznytsia has opened the sale of tickets for 12 more long-distance trains that will go on routes from June 1.

Ticket sales are open for trains No.37/38 Kyiv-Zaporizhia, No.738/737 Kyiv-Zaporizhia, No.116/115 Kyiv-Berdiansk, No.136/135 Kyiv-Pokrovsk, No. 76/75 Kryvyi Rih-Kyiv, No.102/101 Kyiv-Kherson, No.766/765 Kyiv-Kherson, No.12/11 Kyiv-Novooleksiivka, No.79/80 Dnipro-Kyiv, No.779/780 Sumy-Kyiv/Vinnytsia, No.732/731 Kyiv-Zaporizhia and No.734/733 Kyiv-Pokrovsk.

According to the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 392, ticket sales are open for 50% of seats on trains.

According to the statement, tickets can be purchased online and at the box office.

Passengers will be allowed to trains exclusively in protective masks; body temperature will be measured when boarding a car.

Besides, cars sanitation will be provided before and after each train journey, and the passenger car attendants will be provided with personal protective equipment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 27, Ukrzaliznytsia opened the sale of tickets for another 9 long-distance trains that will go on routes from June 1.

Also on May 26, Ukrzaliznytsia opened the sale of tickets for 5 Intercity trains.

Trains will start operating from June 1, and railway ticket offices will operate from May 27.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrzaliznytsia has opened launched sale of tickets for 26 trains.