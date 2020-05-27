subscribe to newsletter
  Cabinet Extends Ban On Export Of Anti-Epidemic Products Until July
27 May 2020, Wednesday
Cabinet Extends Ban On Export Of Anti-Epidemic Products Until July

Даша Зубкова
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the ban on the export of anti-epidemic products until July 1.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“It is proposed to change the validity period of the licensing regime for the export of anti-epidemic products, which are necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Ukraine, until July 1. In fact, we continue the ban on the export of such products for 1 month,” the Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture, Ihor Petrashko, said.

At the same time, export of disposable waterproof insulating laboratory medical gowns was allowed if they belong to the 1-5 types of protection against infectious agents.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Cabinet of Ministers banned the export of anti-epidemic products until June 1.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal states that the provision of hospitals with personal protective equipment should be based on a 3-month period.

