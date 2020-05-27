Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 29 To 2,739 On May 26, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 64 – Klitschko

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 29 To 2,739 On May 26, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 64 – Klitschk

On May 26, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 29 over May 25 to 2,739, and the number of lethal cases rose by three over May 25 to 64.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The number of the sick included 12 women aged 34-67, 14 men aged 35-99, a nine-year-old girl, and two boys aged 10 and 13.

10 patients were hospitalized, and the rest are staying in self-isolation.

On May 26, 44 people recovered.

The number has made 442 since the start of the epidemic.

Of all coronavirus cases registered in Kyiv, 429 people got sick in Pecherskyi district, 545 - in Darnytskyi district, 296 - in Desnianskyi district, 250 - in Dniprovskyi district, 249 - in Solomiyanskyi district, 230 - in Holosiivskyi district, 207 - in Obolonskyi district, 186 - in Shevchenkivskyi district, 209 - in Sviatoshynskyi district, and 138 - in Podilskyi district.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 25, the number of the coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 58 over May 24 to 2,710, and the number of lethal cases rose by one to 61.

On May 26, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 321 over May 25 to 21,905, and the number of deaths rose by 14 over May 25 to 658, at the same time, the number of cases decreased by 5.3%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 33.3%.

A total of 420 people recovered on May 26.

Therefore, on May 26, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than that of those, who recovered for the second day in a row (321 vs 420).

The number of new coronavirus cases on May 26 made 1.5% of the overall number of the sick registered as at May 25.

The largest number of cases was registered in Chernivtsi region (3,144), Kyiv (2,739) and Rivne region (1,514).