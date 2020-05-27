subscribe to newsletter
26.7 27.11
28.9 29.7
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • SBI Summons Poroshenko For Interrogation On May 29
27 May 2020, Wednesday, 18:38 8
Politics 2020-05-27T20:30:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
SBI Summons Poroshenko For Interrogation On May 29

SBI Summons Poroshenko For Interrogation On May 29

Даша Зубкова
Petro Poroshenko, interrogation, SBI, former President

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) summoned former President Petro Poroshenko for interrogation on May 29.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the bureau.

The SBI awaits Poroshenko at 11:00 a.m.

The summons for the interrogation was transferred on May 26.

Poroshenko is summoned as a witness.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, employees of the SBI conducted inspection and fixation of the collection of paintings of former President Petro Poroshenko, whose exhibition opened on May 26 at the Museum of Honchar in Kyiv.

The SBI officials came to the Museum of Honchar in Kyiv in order to serve Poroshenko a summons for interrogation.

Officials of the SBI did not find Poroshenko himself and served the summons to Maryna Poroshenko so that she would hand it over to her husband, since he did not appear for interrogation on May 26.

Больше новостей о: Petro Poroshenko interrogation SBI former President

Poroshenko Ignores Interrogation At SBI Over Exhib...
Poroshenko Says Audiotapes Published By MP Derkach...
OPG Instructs NACB And SBI To Investigate Case Inv...
SBI To Question Ex-Prime Minister Honcharuk In Cas...
SBI Summons Poroshenko For Interrogation On May 29
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 29 To 2,739 On May 26, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 64 – Klitschko
News
Cabinet Approves Appointment Of Volodin As Kyiv Governor 18:51
Cabinet Extends Ban On Export Of Anti-Epidemic Products Until July 18:47
Zelenskyy Signs Law Suspending Fines For Violation Of Tax Law Until End Of Quarantine 18:44
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 29 To 2,739 On May 26, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 64 – Klitschko 18:40
SBI Summons Poroshenko For Interrogation On May 29 18:38
more news
Valentyn Nalyvaichenko: Everything is not so clear in the scandal with “the Derkach tapes” – he was deported from Russia long ago. Interview 17:45
Boris Lozhkin Charitable Foundation Launches Fundraising Campaign for Children with Cancer 11:55
Derkach was deported from Russia in 2017, – Nalyvaichenko. Document 18:10
Gyms, Pools And Interregional Passenger Transportation To Be Resumed From June 1 – Liashko 13:35
Poroshenko Ignores Interrogation At SBI Over Exhibition Of His Paintings Collection 13:27
more news
SBI Summons Poroshenko For Interrogation On May 29 18:38
Ukrzaliznytsia Opens Sale Of Tickets For Intercity+ And Nine More Trains 13:17
Apple Registers Office In Ukraine 13:20
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 58 To 2,710 On May 25, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 61 On May 25 – Klitschko 13:24
Poroshenko Ignores Interrogation At SBI Over Exhibition Of His Paintings Collection 13:27
more news
Cabinet Approves Appointment Of Volodin As Kyiv Governor
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok