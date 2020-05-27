SBI Summons Poroshenko For Interrogation On May 29

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) summoned former President Petro Poroshenko for interrogation on May 29.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the bureau.

The SBI awaits Poroshenko at 11:00 a.m.

The summons for the interrogation was transferred on May 26.

Poroshenko is summoned as a witness.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, employees of the SBI conducted inspection and fixation of the collection of paintings of former President Petro Poroshenko, whose exhibition opened on May 26 at the Museum of Honchar in Kyiv.

The SBI officials came to the Museum of Honchar in Kyiv in order to serve Poroshenko a summons for interrogation.

Officials of the SBI did not find Poroshenko himself and served the summons to Maryna Poroshenko so that she would hand it over to her husband, since he did not appear for interrogation on May 26.